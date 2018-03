Three baby Gentoo Penguins are making good progress and capturing the hearts of Tennessee Aquarium guests since their arrival around the end of June.

Caregivers say all three are beginning to show their personalities that range from passive to pecky. One chick prefers to hide its head under mom or dad. The second chick is perky and active, while the third chick is feisty and loves to bite and squawk a lot.

Aquarium officials won't know if what gender the chicks are until a physical examination this fall. When officials find out the chicks' gender a naming contest will begin on the Aquarium’s Facebook.