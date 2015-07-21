Military sources: Navy officer and Marine returned fire at gunman during attack

Navy Times, a military-based publication, citing several Navy sources, reports that a both Navy officer and a Marine shot at gunman Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez, trying to stop him as he entered the Navy Operational Support Center Thursday, killing four U.S. Marines and a Naval officer.

The Navy Times reports that Lt. Cmdr. Timothy White used his personal firearm. White is the support center's commanding officer.

The Washington Post reported Monday that one of the Marines killed may have been carrying a 9mm Glock and possibly returned fire on the gunman, Muhammad Abdulazeez.

The Post goes further, saying the standard-issue pistol for military personnel authorized to carry a sidearm is a version of the 9mm Beretta 92. According to the Marine unit’s commanding officer, Maj. Mike Abrams, Marines are not authorized to carry personally owned firearms while at the support center.

Neither publications can confirm whether either men hit the shooter.

Forensic tests, expected to be part of the ongoing investigation, may shed more light on determining if either struck Muhammad Abdulazeez.

There are also questions about why both men were armed, since it's currently against Department of Defense policy to carry a weapon on federal property except for military police or law enforcement.