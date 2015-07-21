All of the servicemen will be buried with full military honors.

RANDALL SMITH: Sailor slain in attack will be buried at Chattanooga National Cemetery

UPDATE: The funeral of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith will be held at First Baptist Church in Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday, July 28 and visitation will be from 10:00am - 2:00pm.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith will be buried at Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors at 4 p.m.

Smith was one of five servicemen shot and killed last week at the Naval Marine Reserve Center in Chattanooga. He was taken to Erlanger hospital initially but died a couple days later from his injuries.

Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory in Fort Oglethorpe, GA is handling the arrangements.

Federal investigators sent Smith's body to Dover, Delaware along with the bodies of the gunman in the attack as well as four U.S. Marines, Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, Lance Cpl. Skip Wells, Staff Sgt. David Wyatt and Sgt. Carson Holmquist.

Details of the arrangements are pending the return of his body. Wyatt will also be laid to rest at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

A U.S. Marines spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that arrangements are still pending for the remaining Marines.