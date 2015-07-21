UPDATE: Paddleboard accident claims woman's life

UPDATE: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says that Brenda Drone of New Haven, IL died after a paddle boarding incident on Tennessee River.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon near the Market Street Bridge.

Drone was on a paddle board in an area with swift moving water.

Chattanooga Police and Fire departments were the first responders to the scene Tuesday, and TWRA Officers

Drone was transported in critical condition to Erlanger Hospital and died in the early morning hours on July 22.

The TWRA says that Drone was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Paddleboards are considered to be watercraft in the state of Tennessee. Personal flotation devices are required on board and any person under 12 years of age must be wearing a personal flotation device.

