Five servicemen to be buried with full military honors

Five servicemen killed by a lone gunman who opened fire at two military sites in Chattanooga will receive full military honors.

The servicemen will be honored as if they were killed in combat overseas, military officials confirmed.

The bodies of four Marines -- Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, Lance Cpl. Skip Wells, Staff Sgt. David Wyatt and Sgt. Carson Holmquist -- were transported Friday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

A fifth service member, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith, was transported after he died over the weekend from injuries he suffered.

“The FBI decides when the bodies will be released because they are considered evidence. They release the bodies to us, and then we will send them to their families,” said U.S. Marine Maj. Chris DeVine in a phone interview Monday.

It’s unclear when families will be able to bury their loved ones.

Each serviceman will have a burial with full military honors. The military service is free of charge to veteran’s families and is mandated by law, said U.S. Marine Maj. Paul L. Greenberg at the Pentagon.

“Each military funeral service is unique, and takes into account the family's preferences,” he said.

Honor guard detail for burial consists for at least two members of the Armed Forces including one member of the decedent’s branch of service.

At a minimum, the ceremony will include the folding and presenting of the American flag which will be presented to the service member’s loved ones. Taps is played by a live bugler if one is made available.

Two service members, Staff Sgt. David Wyatt and Petty Officer 2nd Class Smith, will be laid to rest at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Heritage Funeral Home at 7454 East Brainerd Road Chapel will have a room of remembrance for anyone in the community who would like to come by and sign a book for each of the fallen service members.

The books will be available to sign between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Friday. The books will then be sent to the families of the servicemen.