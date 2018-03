Firefighters start their mop-up after Tuesday's fire in East Ridge. WRCBtv.com photo

A house fire in East Ridge sent several fire departments to the Forest Green Drive home Tuesday.

Agencies from Catoosa County, Fort Oglethorpe, Rossville, Tri-Community and Red Bank all joined in the mutual effort to extinguish the fire.

Preliminary reports say the the fire started in the garage of the house.

The homeowner was injured with minor burns.

There currently no estimate for the damage to the home.