Crash survivor files $10 million lawsuit against truck driver, company

A crash survivor has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a truck driver and the company after a crash last month on Interstate 75 resulted in the death of six people and another six suffering injuries.

The lawsuit was filed by 24-year-old Ryan Humphries, of Cleveland, who was driving a Ford 150 pickup when he was injured in the crash. Humphries stopped when traffic came to a stop at a construction site.

The six-page lawsuit filed in Hamilton County Circuit Court Friday alleges Benjamin Scott Brewer was driving a Peterbuilt semi owned by Cool Runnings Express Inc. when he failed to stop heading north near the Ooltewah exit on Interstate 75. Brewer crashed into eight vehicles – including the Humprhies’ -- on June 25.

When Brewer did not stop, Humphries, “suffered serious, disabling and disfiguring personal injuries,” according to the lawsuit.

Brewer, “operated his vehicle with negligent and reckless disregard for the safety of others,” the lawsuit claims.

Brewer is accused of not monitoring, traffic, failing to maintain a safe driving distance, keep the semi under control, speeding and reckless driving.

Cool Runnings and its owners, Billy Sizemore and Cretty Sizemore, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.