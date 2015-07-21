Report: More Tennessee children living in poverty

NASHVILLE (AP) - A new report says more than one-fourth of Tennessee children are living in poverty, up from a few years ago when the country was in a recession.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1DrXswa ) reports the review shows more than a third of children are living with insecurely employed parents.

The findings are in the Kids Count report published Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The report for Tennessee shows 27% of children are living in poverty, up 5% from 2008 and more than the amount of children living in poverty during the Great Recession.

Other areas that worsened since last year include the number of children not attending preschool, 61%, and those living in single-parent households, 38 %. The report showed significant improvements in seven of eight categories in children's education and health.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

