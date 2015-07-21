Report: More Tennessee children living in poverty - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Report: More Tennessee children living in poverty

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE (AP) - A new report says more than one-fourth of Tennessee children are living in poverty, up from a few years ago when the country was in a recession.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1DrXswa ) reports the review shows more than a third of children are living with insecurely employed parents.

The findings are in the Kids Count report published Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The report for Tennessee shows 27% of children are living in poverty, up 5% from 2008 and more than the amount of children living in poverty during the Great Recession.

Other areas that worsened since last year include the number of children not attending preschool, 61%, and those living in single-parent households, 38 %. The report showed significant improvements in seven of eight categories in children's education and health.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.