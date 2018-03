An early morning stabbing has sent a 49 year-old Chattanooga man to the hospital.

Police say that Terry Gauntt asked his girlfriend, Kimberly Moore, for his cigarette lighter when she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him repeatedly, after 2:00am Tuesday.

The two then ran outside the home, where Gauntt was able to take the knife from Moore and call police.

Officers were able to locate Moore when they arrived, and she was taken into custody.

Gauntt was transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Moore was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder. Her bond is set at $150,000.