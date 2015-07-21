Hot and humid, scattered storms

Good Tuesday. Look for more heat and humidity today with a high of 94 and a heat index of about 100 degrees. A front will drift through this afternoon, and should combine with the heat of the day to produce scattered showers and storms.

The front will slide south tonight. That will mean the best chance for showers and storms will be to our south for the rest of the week. It will stay hot and muggy, however with temps in the low to mid 90s. I won't rule out one or two storms with the afternoon heating each day, but they will be few and far between after today.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect more of the same. We will have very little chance of rain with a high of 94 Saturday and 93 Sunday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 77

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 90

5pm... Scattered Storms, 94