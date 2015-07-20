Marine visits Lee Highway Memorial to pay his respects

Joey Jones, a Dalton native now living in Texas, says he had to make his way to Lee Highway to pay his respects not only to the five service members who died.

Sgt. Joey Jones lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan.

Monday he visited the memorial on Lee Highway to pay his respects not only to the five service members who died, but to the community that is honoring them.

“I just wanted to come out here and say thanks to all these Americans that came out to pay their respects,’ said Joey Jones.

Jones says he still has questions, but his initial concern after hearing about the shooting, was for his brothers and sisters in uniform.



“The first thing you think is: "Are they ok? Then you hear that people actually passed away, so the next thing is: "Are the families ok? Is the community in a good place?” said Jones.



Jones says the flags, flowers, crosses, and messages of love are a reminder of the kind of community this is. Chattanooga strong is more than a slogan.



“If you look at this, you can tell we are in a great place. We have amazing people in this country,” said Jones.

Sgt. Jones wasn't the only Marine on site Monday.We watched as a few of those who work inside the recruiting center arrived and thanked people in the crowd for their support.



