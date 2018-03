Funeral homes across Hamilton County have memorial books for those who would like to leave their condolences to the families of the four Marines and the Navy officer who were killed Thursday.

Heritage Funeral Home East Brainerd Road Chapel will have a room of remembrance for anyone in the community who would like to come by and sign a book for the families of the fallen military. You can share your condolences or light a memorial candle Monday thru Friday until 5:00 pm.

The funeral homes will send the books to the families.