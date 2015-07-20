UPDATE: Seven states OK arms for Nat'l Guard after Chattanooga attack

UPDATE: Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday authorized members of the Wisconsin National Guard to carry weapons on duty, making his state at least the seventh to take that step after the attack on two military facilities in Tennessee last week.

"Allowing our National Guard members to carry weapons while on duty gives them the tools they need to serve and protect our citizens as well as themselves," Walker, a Republican and presidential candidate, said in a statement.

The governors of Arkansas, Indiana, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, all Republicans, have already announced plans to arm Guardsmen.

Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez killed four Marines and a sailor last week when he opened fire on a military recruiting station and a Navy and Marines reserve center in Chattanooga.

Gov. Bill Haslam of Tennessee has ordered a review of the weapons rules at military facilities in his state.

The federal military has ordered increased security at recruiting stations and reserve centers. Those measures have not been spelled out, but two defense officials told NBC News on Monday that they will not include arming recruiters.

The Army chief of staff told reporters after the Chattanooga attack that there would be legal problems with taking such a step, and that it would also raise the rise of accidental shootings.

(NBC News) - The military plans to increase security at recruiting stations and reserve centers, following the shooting rampage in Chattanooga, Tennessee, last week that left five service members dead, two defense officials told NBC News on Monday.

Adm. Bill Gortney, the head of U.S. Northern Command, sent a directive Sunday night identifying measures to be taken, the officials said.

The officials could not discuss the nature of the security measures — but they did say that the measures will not include arming personnel at off-base facilities like the ones attacked in Chattanooga.

The Army chief of staff said last week that recruiters are not armed because of the 1878 law that prevents the military from engaging in domestic law enforcement. He also said it would raise the possibility of accidents.

Asked why Gortney decided to make the changes, one official said that the military is "definitely concerned with homegrown violent extremists," and that "an additional attack is always possible."

Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez, 24, opened fire at a recruiting station and a Navy and Marine reserve center on Thursday. Four Marines and a sailor were killed.

The governors of at least six states have ordered National Guardsmen armed, and Florida will move its Guard recruiters from storefronts, like the one attacked in Chattanooga, to armories.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said Sunday on "Meet the Press" that he would order a review of security at state military facilities.