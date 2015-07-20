Memorial grows, crowds gather at Lee Hwy shooting location

The memorial on Lee Hwy continues to grow and so does the number of people stopping by to pay their respects for the fallen Marines and Navy sailor.

The Cleveland Tent Company set up tents on Monday to provide shade and shelter for the memorial.

Early Monday morning a group of nurses from Parkridge Hospital stopped at the memorial on Lee Highway.

"I drive by this on my way to work and I drove by this for two days before I could pull in here," said Charisse Howard.

Four days after the shootings that killed four Marines and one Navy sailor, it's hard for many people to see the place where it all started.

American flags, balloons and hand crafted crosses for each military member killed now cover the lawn in front of the recruitment center.

"The first time I went by after work, I mean I had to pull over and quit driving because it was so overwhelming," said Brenda, a nurse at Parkridge Hospital.

The widow of a Chattanooga Police Officer and Marine veteran paid her respects to the fallen five.

Officer Nathan Rogers died from brain cancer in May. His wife Sarah shared with Channel 3 pictures of Marine Sgt. Thomas Sullivan from her husband's funeral.

At least one of the four marines killed was a pall bearer that day.

"Them being there that day meant a whole lot, more than probably I can express into words," Sarah Rogers said.

And now, she wants to be there for their families who need it most.

"I just came out today just for that same thing, I know Nathan would have wanted to be out here supporting his Marine core," Rogers said.

One active duty Marine says he has no words to describe the attack on his military family. He's was standing guard at the memorial in silence, standing watch for his brothers.

