GERALDINE, AL (AP) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle that claimed the life of a 10-year-old child and injured two teenagers in northern Alabama.

Emergency officials say the wreck happened Saturday afternoon on a county road near Geraldine in DeKalb County.

Authorities tell WAFF-TV (http://bit.ly/1KeEQHL) that the 10-year-old and two teenagers were on the 4-wheeler when it left the road and struck a tree.

Authorities say the teens were flown to Huntsville Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Information from: WAFF-TV

