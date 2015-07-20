TN State lawmaker calls for action to end gun-free zones at military sites

Tennessee State Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, has filed a resolution calling for federal action to end gun-free zones at military facilities.

Bell’s office said he drafted the resolution following the attack on two military sites in Chattanooga Thursday.

The resolution filed by Bell states, “we hereby urge Congress and the President of the United States to review and revise law and policy regarding the carrying of firearms by military service members on military installations or facilities so that military personnel can both help prevent and more readily defend themselves from terrorist attacks against such facilities.”

“We cannot in good conscience send young men and women abroad to fight our enemy only to disarm them when they serve here at home,” said Senator Bell. “Our military men and women have the inherent right to carry a firearm and the training to do so effectively and responsibly.

A sign declaring the offices at the Armed Services Career Center a “Gun Free Zone” was surrounded by bullet holes and evidence markers after the attack Thursday by gunman Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez.

Four U.S. Marines were killed in the rampage. A Chattanooga police officer was wounded, and a Navy Logistics Specialist was critically wounded, succumbing to his injuries two days later.