NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - After years of tabloid gossip, country music's top couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce after four years of marriage.

The news was confirmed in a statement Monday to The Associated Press, issued by their representatives.

"This is not the future we envisioned," the former couple said.

"And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

