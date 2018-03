A man was struck and killed by a CARTA bus Monday on 500 block of Market Street in downtown Chattanooga.

Chattanooga police sat that 60-year old Thaddeus Dixson was seated at the bus stop when the bus began to drive away.

Dixson apparently stood up and fell toward the street into the path of the bus which fatally struck him. He sustained severe head trauma and pronounced deceased on the scene.

No charges will be filed against the CARTA bus driver.