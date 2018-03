Some 2 million pounds of chicken, in frozen, raw, stuffed and breaded form is being recalled due to a potential health risk by Aspen Foods,

The chicken may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis.

Salmonella is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after exposure. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

The chicken was processed between April 15 and July 10 with “best if used by” dates between July 14, 2016 and October 10, 2016.

Packaging should show the establishment number “P-1358” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The chicken products were shipped to retail stores and food service locations nationwide.

Consumers may contact the company directly at 844-277-6802.