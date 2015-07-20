UPDATE: Obama orders flags to flown at half-staff

The flags @USCapitol stand at half-staff today in honor of the brave service members we lost in #Chattanooga . pic.twitter.com/N24p7aCIrc

UPDATE: U.S. President Barack Obama issued a proclamation Tuesday, honoring the five serviceman slain in Chattanooga Thursday, by lowering the flags across the country to half-staff.

The statement, titled "HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAGEDY IN CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE" was dated July 21, 2015.



THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

For Immediate Release July 21, 2015

HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAGEDY IN CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

Our thoughts and prayers as a Nation are with the service members killed last week in Chattanooga. We honor their

service. We offer our gratitude to the police officers and first responders who stopped the rampage and saved lives.

We draw strength from yet another American community that has cometogether with an unmistakable message to those who would try and

do us harm: we do not give in to fear. You cannot divide us. And you will not change our way of life.



We ask God to watch over the fallen, the families, andtheir communities. As a mark of respect for the victims of the

senseless acts of violence perpetrated on July 16, 2015, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, by the authority vested in me as

President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag

of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all

military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and

throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, July 25, 2015. I also direct that the flag shall

be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other

facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-first day of July, in the year of our Lord

two thousand fifteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and fortieth.

BARACK OBAMA

PREVIOUS STORY: The flags at the U.S. Capitol have been lowered to half-staff to honor the five service members killed in Chattanooga, Tennessee, last week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker John Boehner said in a statement that as Congress returned to session on Tuesday, the flags were lowered for the Navy sailor and four Marines killed.

McConnell said America continues to mourn the men, and the thoughts of the Senate are with their families and loved ones as well as all service members who serve around the world.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam orders that flags at all state buildings remain at half-staff until dusk Friday, July 24 to honor the Chattanooga servicemen.

The additional day was added to the order Monday to recognize Randall Smith's passing Saturday morning.

That brought the total number of servicemen killed in the Thursday rampage to five.