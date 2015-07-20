ONLY ON 3: Harry Connick, Jr. “No hesitation” when invited to play in Chattanooga

UPDATE: Performer Harry Connick Jr. arrived in the Scenic City Wednesday, and spoke exclusively with Channel 3 about his role in the ‘Chattanooga Unite: Tribute on the River.’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke invited Connick in August, appealing to him “as a Southerner” to attend and perform to help heal the city.

“When I was invited to come there was no hesitation,” Connick said.

"I felt that this was such a monumental event today to honor the families and the spirits of the slain military folks, I did not want to miss it."

Berke asked Connick to sing “Eternal Father” at the event, also known as The Navy Hymn, and was played as John F. Kennedy’s casket was carried up the steps of the U.S. Capital to lie in state in 1963.

Connick continued, saying ”And all I wanted to do by my presence here was to let the people of Chattanooga know that they're important to me, I'm praying for them and the families of the victims and we're all in this together."

PREVIOUS STORY: It's official. Harry Connick Jr. will perform during the benefit concert for the victims of the July 16th shooting.

Friends of the Festival announced Thursday that Connick has accepted Mayor Berke's invitation.

Connick will perform with his band and a string orchestra and choir on September 16 on the Riverfront.

PREVIOUS STORY:Details for the "Chattanooga Unite: A Tribute on the River" concert and parade are slowly being announced, with the news Monday of country performer Brantley Gilbert's commitment and that noted actor Samuel L. Jackson will emcee the event.

Jackson is a Chattanooga native.

A website for the event was launched and listed performer Harry Connick Jr. listed as a performer . He'll perform the Navy and Marine funeral song, titled "Eternal Father."

Support and assistance for the event will come from the Friends of the Festival, the group responsible for the annual Riverbend Festival.

The concert is free, but funds donated will go to assist the families of the slain service member via the National Compassion Fund.

PREVIOUS STORY: A news conference for Monday afternoon has been scheduled, where details of the "Chattanooga Unite: A Tribute on the River" concert to benefit the military families touched by the July 16 attack that claimed the lives of five military service members.

PREVIOUS STORY: US101 and Channel 3 are pleased to share that Brantley Gilbert wants to perform a benefit show for the families of the fallen servicemen.

Details are still being ironed out, but a date and venue will be announced soon for the show.

Gilbert, a country music performer from Georgia, has a growing string of hit songs like “Just as I Am” and “Halfway to Heaven” to name a few.

