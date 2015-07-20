Businesses reopen after shooting; property manager makes plans for memorial

Flags, flowers and balloons all mark the site in front of the Armed Service Career Center on Lee Highway, where the memorial grows hourly. WRCBtv.com photo

There's a small sense of normalcy returning to Lee Highway where Thursday's deadly shooting rampage began.

Businesses neighboring the Armed Forces Career Center are allowed to reopen.

The strip complex where the shooting began has been closed since Thursday morning but the FBI turned the property back over to the property manager Sunday night.

"People need to get back to what they do," said Property Manager Keith Wheatley. "These people are ready to open up and try to get back to whatever is close to normal as possible."

Wheatley also owns the property on which a massive makeshift memorial now rests.

"We'll probably have some input from the community on what to do with all this memorabilia and stuff that's been left," he said. "Some of the military personnel came in last night and the police helped then gather up some of the memorabilia and place it in the Marine Corps office. They're going to, I assume, distribute it to some of the family members and people affected by this."

Wheatley said he'll keep the memorial on site for the next week or two before deciding what to do with it next.

He also said there's plans to build a permanent memorial with a flag pole and a plaque to commemorate the victims.