Good Monday! Temperatures stay above normal for a couple more days before "cooling" to typical July levels (low/high of 70°/90°) by mid-week. Rain and storm chances increase as a frontal boundary gets closer to the Tennessee Valley, then back off toward the weekend.

Today : Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds W at 5-15 mph.

Tonight : Storms fade. Partly cloudy. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday and Wednesday : Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs 90°-93°, lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday : Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s, lows in the lower 70s.

Friday-Sunday : Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s, lows in the lower 70s.