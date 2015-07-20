Marine Sergeant injured in Thursday's shooting speaks to Channel 3

At 10:45 am on Thursday,shots rang out in the parking lot at the Armed Forces Career Center on Lee Highway. Eyewitnesses in the parking lot say they heard several shot.

“When he backed back, I thought he was backing back to go somewhere else but he backed back just to reload and he shot again,” said eyewitness.

One of the bullets ended up striking a Marine Sergeant working inside. He has asked that he not be identified.

He spoke with Channel 3 on Sunday and described how he thought it was glass that hit him, not a bullet. He soon discovered the bullet went through his left thigh, coming out the side and grazing his right knee.

He tells Channel 3 there were seven individuals inside the center at the time of the shooting. Four were in the front office, and three were in his boss’ office. At the time of the shooting, the Sergeant was in the front office. He tells Channel 3 when everyone heard the shots someone jumped up and told everybody to run. He said everyone took off running down the hall. He says during the entire time he and his fellow coworkers remained calm.

The Sergeant has a five-year-old daughter and wife. He said when he was hit by the bullet it stung. While at Erlanger he received a visit from Mayor Berke and Chattanooga Chief of Police Fred Fletcher. He was released from the hospital Thursday.

