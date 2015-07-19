Chattanooga area sports teams react to Thursday's deadly shooting rampage

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- As Chattanoogans come to grips with Thursday's fatal shootings that left four U.S. Marines and a Naval Petty Officer dead, area sports teams are doing their part to help in the community's healing process.

Chattanooga's two year old semi-pro football team, the Tennessee Cobras, say they will dedicate a portion of the gate of their next home game to honor the five lives lost in last week's reserve center shootings.

Sunday night, we spoke with Cobra's Head Coach Walter Small about the game plan for the August 8th contest.

" Some of the proceeds will go to the Fallen Soldier's Fund and we look for people to come out," said Small, prior to his team's practice. " Lets support this and lets make it big and let us show the people of the world what we think of what happened in Chattanooga."

The game is set for Saturday, August 8th at the old Rossville High School Football Stadium.

