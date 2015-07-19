Arrieta stays dominant, Cubs top Braves 4-1

ATLANTA (AP) - Jake Arrieta pitched seven dominant innings and Jorge Soler homered to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Sunday.



Arrieta (11-5) gave up three hits, three walks and struck out 10, throwing 73 of his 112 pitches for strikes. Over his last six starts, the right-hander is 5-0 with a 0.96 ERA.



It was the second straight impressive start for the Cubs, whose starting pitchers have a 1.29 ERA over their last 16 games. Jon Lester gave up just two hits and one walk in 7 1/3 innings of a 4-0 win Saturday.



Shelby Miller (5-6) struck out eight and allowed four hits, four walks and three runs - one earned - in six innings for the Braves. Atlanta has lost seven of eight.

