Bikers flood Chattanooga for 'Pray for Chattanooga Ride'

Many across the Tennessee Valley are wanting to show support for the families of the fallen as well as for the city.

Just a few hours ago, hundreds of bikers flooded the streets for a 'Pray for Chattanooga Ride.'

"God told me to organize something and I just followed his direction and it just all about proving to people that Chattanooga's as strong as they come and it's a country united and we just want to prove that we're united and prove that we're #NoogaStrong, " said Kevin Mathews.

Kevin Matthews took to Facebook, calling on the biking community to ride in solidarity Sunday afternoon.

"And before I knew it I had groups ask if they could join us and it just kind of went viral from there and I thank God for it," said Matthews.

Hundreds from the Tennessee Valley and beyond showed up, first riding to the memorial on Lee Highway, the site of the first shooting, then to Amnicola Highway, where the five military servicemen were killed.

"They died for us. So I'm just showing my respects," said Jason Haines.

Jason Haines says now is the time to stand strong.

"This just shows what the community does to help out and how much we care about our Marines," said Haines

He says he'll ride everyday, waving a flag, to show Chattanooga will overcome.

"And I'm sure there's going to be many more out here. There's going to be so many more things going on just to show our support. To show how strong America really is," said Haines.



At least 450 people responded to the online invitation to ride, but far more showed up.

You may be asking how can you can help. The National Center for Victims of Crime has opened the 'National Compassion Fund Chattanooga' to support the victims' families.

To find out more about the 'National Compassion Fund Chattanooga' click HERE.