Freeman reports progress, still not sure of return date

ATLANTA (AP) - Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman feels better but still isn't sure when he will return from a right wrist injury.
    
Freeman, who missed his 26th straight game on Sunday, said he took 30 swings without trying to hit a ball in the batting cage. He also played catch.
    
The two-time All-Star recently had two cortisone shots to remove fluid from the top of his hand and reduce pain between the index and middle fingers.
    
If he feels better on Monday, Freeman hopes to be able to swing at 100 percent.
    
"I've got to take it slow," he said. "I can't rush back and have it prolong going into 2016, 2017. I've just to make sure I'm healthy."
    
The Braves are 11-14 while averaged 2.7 runs in his absence. Atlanta averaged 4.0 runs with Freeman in the lineup.
    
Freeman leads the team with 12 homers and is second with 41 RBIs.
 

