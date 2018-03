On Sunday, at 12:15 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a high fall at Terrace Falls on Montlake Road on Mowbray Mountain.

The Mowbray Mountain Fire Department responded to the scene and reported a 20-year-old male with significant injuries that would require additional manpower to carry the patient out of the woods.

The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with additional manpower to assist Mowbray VFD.

According to fire officials, the victim was climbing the large boulders at Terrace Falls with friends, when he lost grip and fell 20-30 feet below hitting the rocks.

He sustained significant injuries and will be transported to Erlanger Medical Center by Hamilton County EMS.