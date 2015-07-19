Peyton Manning visits Chattanooga to honor military and police o - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Peyton Manning visits Chattanooga to honor military and police officers

Posted: Updated:
Former Tennessee QB Peyton Manning visited Chattanooga to honor the victims of Thursday's shooting. AP photo Former Tennessee QB Peyton Manning visited Chattanooga to honor the victims of Thursday's shooting. AP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Multiple sources tell Channel 3 that Peyton Manning showed up at the Naval Marine Corps Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway where four U.S. Marines were shot dead by a lone gunman last week.

A fifth service member died from injuries he suffered on Saturday.

A Chattanooga police officer remains hospitalized from injuries he suffered.

The record-breaking quarterback for the Denver Broncos, who played football for the University of Tennessee, showed up at the reserve late Saturday night to visit with military personnel and police officers.

After Manning's visit, officers posted photos on social media. 

The reserve, as of Saturday, remained an active scene of federal investigators and police officers standing guard. It’s one of two locations where the gunman opened fire.

The attack, which is being investigated as a domestic terrorism incident, has left the Tennessee Valley in mourning.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.