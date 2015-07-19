Peyton Manning visits Chattanooga to honor military and police officers

Former Tennessee QB Peyton Manning visited Chattanooga to honor the victims of Thursday's shooting. AP photo

Multiple sources tell Channel 3 that Peyton Manning showed up at the Naval Marine Corps Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway where four U.S. Marines were shot dead by a lone gunman last week.

A fifth service member died from injuries he suffered on Saturday.

A Chattanooga police officer remains hospitalized from injuries he suffered.

The record-breaking quarterback for the Denver Broncos, who played football for the University of Tennessee, showed up at the reserve late Saturday night to visit with military personnel and police officers.

After Manning's visit, officers posted photos on social media.

The reserve, as of Saturday, remained an active scene of federal investigators and police officers standing guard. It’s one of two locations where the gunman opened fire.

The attack, which is being investigated as a domestic terrorism incident, has left the Tennessee Valley in mourning.