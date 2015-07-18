CFC defeats Miami 1-0 in NPSL South Regional Playoff

CHATTANOOGA,TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga FC is bound for Myrtle Beach, South Carolina next week after besting the Sunshine Conference champs Miami Fusion by a 1 nil score Saturday night at Finley Stadium.

More than 6,100 fans turned out for the team's first match since Thursday's deadly shootings at two Chattanooga area military facilities.

Prior to the game, the team held an emotional moment of silence in honor of the five lives lost in the attack.

Chattanooga FC striker Jose "Zecca" Ferraz would score the only goal of the match, in the 15th minute on a great crossing pass from Leo DeSmedt, who earned the assist.

Chattanooga FC will now face the top ranked squad in the South Atlantic division in the Myrtle Beach Mutiny, who beat visiting Wichita FC 3-1 Saturday night.