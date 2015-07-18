Abdulazeez family makes statement on Thursday's shooting

A representative of the Abdulazeez family released the following public statement Saturday:

"We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the honorable servicemembers and police officers who were victims of the shooting our son committed on Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennessee— our community, and one we have loved for over twenty-five years.

Our prayers go out to the victims’ families, friends, and everyone who is affected by this tragedy. There are no words to describe our shock, horror, and grief.

The person who committed this horrible crime was not the son we knew and loved.

For many years, our son suffered from depression. It grieves us beyond belief to know that his pain found its expression in this heinous act

of violence.

We have cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so, as we understand there are many legitimate questions that need to be answered.

Having said this, now is the time to reflect on the victims and their families, and we feel it would be inappropriate to say anything more other than that we are truly sorry for their loss."

