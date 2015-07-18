FBI fields more than 200 leads since Thursday's attacks

Evidence Response teams from the FBI Knoxville, Atlanta, Memphis offices and experts from the FBI Laboratory continue to process crime scenes at the Lee Highway Armed Forces Recruiting Station and the Navy Operations Support Center on Amnicola Highway.

Agents are expected to complete the Lee Highway processing late Saturday. The Amnicola Highway scene will take a few days longer.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Major Crimes Response team is also on scene assisting the FBI Evidence Response Teams with crime scene processing.

Leads continue to pour into the tip line and teams of FBI, ATF, Naval Criminal Intelligence Service, U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division, and HSI agents, Tennessee state troopers, Chattanooga police officers, and FBI Task Force Officers from many surrounding jurisdictions have received more than 200 leads they are following.

The United States Attorney's Office is on scene navigating legal issues and assisting with obtaining any legal process that might be necessary.

Victim Witness Specialists from the FBI and United States Attorney's office hosted a meeting between federal, state, and local officials and family members to update them on the current status of the investigation.

Lt. General Richard P. Mills, Commander of the Marine Forces Reserve and Rear Admiral Jackson, commander, Naval Region Southeast also met individually with affected family members.