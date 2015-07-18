CFC's free ticket for heroes

CHATTANOOGA, TN (chattanoogafc.com) ---As Chattanoogans, our hearts are saddened by the violence and loss of life in our city Thursday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of our lost servicemen. While we mourn those lost, we are also grateful for the men and women from the Chattanooga Police Department who put themselves in harm's way to protect the citizens of our community and country.



In times like this, playing soccer seems so insignificant in the grand scheme of life. But it's also times like this where we all need to be in community with one another and to lift our hearts. It's important that we come together as a city to show that we're united in our determination to resist hatred.



As you probably know, we play in the South Region Semifinal against Miami Fusion FC at Finley Stadium at and the game is still being played as originally scheduled.



We realize there is little our club can do to comfort those who have been affected by the situation. However, we would like to honor those who serve our country and city by offering free admission to the match to any active duty service men/women and law enforcement with proper identification.



Tickets are available for $10 online and at the gate. If you buy online, please bring your receipt to will call (a printout or on your phone) as proof of your purchase.



***2015 season ticket wristbands, passes or jerseys are no longer valid for free entry to NPSL Region and National playoff matches. All ticket purchases are final.***