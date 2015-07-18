UPDATE: Fundraising efforts for shooting victim's families

A lot of you have been asking Channel 3, how you can help and here is how.

Merchants Warehouse at 8115 East Brainerd Road is selling #NoogaStrong stickers for $7.

Half of the proceeds will go to the family of David Wyatt, one of the Marines killed Thursday morning.

According to employees at Merchants Warehouse, Wyatt was apart of their cub scout family.

The Chattanooga Funeral Home Crematory and Florist is inviting the public to one of their four chapels to honor them the victims as well.

They have provided 5 memorial books at each location and those will be sent to the families with the well wishes of the Chattanooga community.

The locations of the chapels are:

East Chapel at 404 South Moore Road in East Ridge

Valley View Chapel at 7414 Old Lee Highway in Ooltewah

North Chapel at 5401 Highway 153 in Hixson

East Brainerd Chapel at 8214 East Brainerd Road

The books will be available from Sunday, July 19 - Sunday July 26

There will also be a benefit concert scheduled at ICCM at 5746 Marlin Road on August 7 with the proceeds going towards the families of the victims.

The Snip-Its Salon located at 6918 Shallowford Road will be cutting children, men and women's hair on Sunday, July 26 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. and 100 % of the proceeds will go directly to the families of the fallen servicemen.

The National Center for Victims of Crime has opened the National Compassion Fund Chattanooga to support the victims.

It was established by the National Center for Victims of Crime as a safe and transparent way to give to victims directly and is the only straight-to-victim fund of its kind in the country.

The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, Inc. has established the 7-16 Freedom Fund to cover college scholarships and educational expenses for spouses and children of the affected families.

There are several ways to donate to the National Compassion Fund:

Online at National Compassion Fund

Text HOPE to 84465 to donate $10 via text message

By mail. The National Center has partnered with Eagle Bank to accept secure donations. Please make checks payable to the National Compassion Fund Chattanooga and send to:

National Center for Victims of Crime

PO Box 360681

Pittsburgh, PA 15251-6681

Contributions to Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga’s 7-16 Freedom Fund can be made to 1270 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402. Please write “7-16 Freedom Fund” on the memo line of the check. Currently, donations cannot be accepted online, but an online donation page will be available by July 24, 2015.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Chattanooga and all those affected by Thursday’s shooting. The National Compassion Fund will work closely with the City of Chattanooga as well as the United States Armed Forces to help meet the overwhelming, unmet needs of the victims,” said Mai Fernandez, Executive Director of the National Center for Victims of Crime.