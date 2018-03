A camper and vehicle were destroyed by fire early Friday morning on Hamby Road in the Sequoyah/Soddy Daisy area. When Sequoyah Volunteer Fire got to the scene they found a 28-foot camper and vehicle on fire. They requested backup and with the help of Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire and Mowbray Volunteer Fire the were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby vehicles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported and damages are listed at $10,000.