Oriental Weavers hire manufacturing workers in Dalton

A job recruitment will be held Friday, July 24 between 9:00 and 11:30 a.m at the GDOL's Dalton Career Center for rug manufacturer Oriental Weavers USA, Inc. They are looking for 15-manufacturing workers for its plant in Dalton. The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is helping Oriental Weavers USA, Inc. with the hiring.

Oriental Weavers USA, Inc is hiring weavers, creelers, loom oilers, cleaners and general laborers, along with operators for warpers, heat sets and lift trucks. Applicants must be at least 18-years old. The company will conduct background checks and drug-screening tests on selected applicants.

For more information about the jobs and to apply online, visit the GDOL’s website, click On-Line Services, then Job Search. Always include the job order number in the search. The available jobs and their job numbers are as follows: warper operators (8317389), creelers (8317098), heat-set operators (8317397), lift-truck operators (8317249), loom oilers and cleaners (8317338), loom operators and weavers (8317347) and general laborers (8304765).