Mohammad Abdulazeez classmate speaks out

Kevin Wright remembers taking several classes with Mohammad Abdulazeez at Red Bank High School.

Wright says he only has positive memories of the young man who shocked the entire nation Thursday morning.

“He was a normal kid, made great grades A/B student, it just shocked me for what he done. I think everyone was a little shocked,” said Kevin Wright, former classmate.

Rick Smith, Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, spoke with Channel 3 Friday about the suspect's academic background.

“Bit of an athlete, believe he wrestled while there, graduated with a strong GPA. Had no discipline record and went on to UTC,” said Rick Smith, Superintendent, Hamilton County Schools.

Administrators and classmates say it's hard to understand how someone who seemed to have a bright future ahead could commit such a violent crime.

“He got along he had friends, it just don't make sense to me,” said Wright.

It’s a question Superintendent Smith also wants answered

“It's been some years since this former student was at Red Bank. I don't know what's transpired since the time he's graduated since 18,” said Smith.