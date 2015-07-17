Slain Marines now identified

Shortly after daybreak, the first of the four Marines killed Thursday at Chattanooga's Naval Reserve Support Center were identified.

40-year-old Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan, the Springfield, Massachusetts native served two tours of Iraq where he earned a Purple Heart.

Sullivan's comrades confirming his death on social media along with a photo of the fallen Marine posted on the battalion's Facebook page.

Shortly before noon Friday, Atlanta area media identified 21-year-old Lance Corporal Skip Wells OFD Marietta as the second of the four casualties.

He was a student at Georgia Southern University prior to his enlisting in 2013.

A family spokesperson says Wells felt called to serve.

"When you look at the Marine pictures and you see the Marine commercials, that was Skip, that was Skip, he'd do anything for the Marines," said Wells family spokesperson Teresa Bass.

"He graduated boot camp a year ago in May and he was just completely consumed with the concept of being a Marine," said Andy Kingery, a Wells family friend. "When he finally decided that it's what he was going to do, he did it very enthusiastically, he is what I would think would be great Marine material."

Just shortly after noon on Friday, Hixson's David Wyatt was identified as the third Marine to die in the hail of gunfire.

The 37-year-old Arkansas native was a father of two.The family's home was guarded overnight by Hamilton County Deputies.

His widow, Lorri provided us pictures of her late husband, but declined to talk to us on camera citing the spiritual anguish she currently is enduring.

And just before 1 pm, the last of the four victims was identified as Sergeant Carson Holmquist of Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The 27-year-old was born and raised in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. He had most recently been living in the Flintstone area of North Georgia.