Homeland Security chair says Marine slayings a 'terrorism incident'

CHATTANOOGA, TN

The chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security says investigators are calling the deadly shootings of four Marines in Chattanooga a "terrorism incident."

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who spoke at MacDill AirForce Base in Tampa, Fla., said officials were working to find out if the gunman, 24-year-old Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez, was motivated or influenced by the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, which has been calling for "lone wolf" style attacks like Thursday's, according to Brighthouse's News 13.

