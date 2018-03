In direct response to Thursday’s shootings in Chattanooga, Blood Assurance has distributed nearly 6 times the amount of donations needed on a typical day.

The donations include red cells, plasma and platelets. 130 units are distributed on a daily base, however within the last 24 hours, Blood Assurance has sent 680 units to Chattanooga’s Erlanger Health System.

Blood Assurance appreciates the community’s willingness to donate blood in this time of need and encourages everyone who is eligible to schedule an appointment within the next few days.

All Blood Assurance donor centers are open until 6:30 p.m. Friday.