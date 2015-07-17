DesJarlais introduces legislation allowing military personnel to carry weapons on military installations

Congressman Scott DesJarlais will introduce legislation on Monday that will allow military personnel who have received firearms training to carry firearms on military bases and United States military recruitment facilities.

Congressman DesJarlais released the following statement:

“Like so many in Tennessee and across our nation, I am heartbroken, angered and frustrated over the heinous acts that took place in Chattanooga. In the aftermath of this tragedy, I have spoken to countless folks in my district and one thing is clear: we must do something to help prevent another Chattanooga. Therefore, I have drafted legislation entitled the Enhancing Safety at Military Installations Act. This bill would repeal bans on military personnel carrying firearms on military recruitment facilities and bases.



“Our men and women in uniform are owed the right to protect themselves and others while in service of our country. While it is uncertain as to whether this legislation would have made an impact in this particular situation, it is clear that our military personnel have become targets, not just abroad, but on American soil as well. Therefore they must be given the tools to defend themselves.”