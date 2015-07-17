CARSON HOLMQUIST: U.S. Marine Sergeant

NBC News reports that one of the slain Marines was identified Friday as Thomas Sullivan, 40, originally from Springfield, Massachusetts.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith, 26 likely saved many lives before his was taken. Family members say the 2nd class logistics specialist saw the shooter and warned people around him before being shot.

RANDALL SMITH: Close friends rally around the family of U.S. Navy sailor

Funeral arrangements have been announced for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. David Allen Wyatt. Wyatt was one of the military members who lost their lives in the shooting at the U.S. Navy Operations Center in Chattanooga.

A second slain Marine has been identified as Skip Wells, who attended Georgia Southern University and was studying history.

U.S. Marines Corps Sgt. Carson Holmquist has been identified as the fourth Marine slain in Thursday’s shooting at the U.S Naval Reserve Operation center in Chattanooga.

Holmquist. who had a Flintsone, GA, address, was 27 years-old. He was originally from Grantsburg, Wisconsin, according to WNCN in North Carolina.

Holmquist's obituary said he loved farming and worked on a Grantsburg farm throughout high school.

He also loved his family and friends, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed cars and trucks.