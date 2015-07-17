CARSON HOLMQUIST: U.S. Marine Sergeant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CARSON HOLMQUIST: U.S. Marine Sergeant

Posted:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

U.S. Marines Corps Sgt. Carson Holmquist has been identified as the fourth Marine slain in Thursday’s shooting at the U.S Naval Reserve Operation center in Chattanooga.

Holmquist. who had a Flintsone, GA, address, was 27 years-old. He was originally from Grantsburg, Wisconsin, according to WNCN in North Carolina. 

Holmquist's obituary said he loved farming and worked on a Grantsburg farm throughout high school.

He also loved his family and friends, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed cars and trucks.

