DAVID WYATT: Funeral arrangements made for Staff Sergeant

NBC News reports that one of the slain Marines was identified Friday as Thomas Sullivan, 40, originally from Springfield, Massachusetts.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith, 26 likely saved many lives before his was taken. Family members say the 2nd class logistics specialist saw the shooter and warned people around him before being shot.

All of the servicemen will be buried with full military honors.

A second slain Marine has been identified as Skip Wells, who attended Georgia Southern University and was studying history.

UPDATE: Funeral arrangements have been announced for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. David Allen Wyatt.

Wyatt was one of the military members who lost their lives in the shooting at the U.S. Navy Operations Center in Chattanooga.

Because of his love for the Chattanooga community and their outpouring of support during this time, his family has chosen to lay him to rest in Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors.

Family and close friends are invited to say their goodbyes in a more private service at Hixson United Methodist Church. The service will be held Friday at 1:00pm.

Others will be invited to gather along the procession route.

David Wyatt survived several tours overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan yet he made the ultimate sacrifice here on home soil, saving lives in Chattanooga.

35-year Army veteran Sammy Lambert plans to be there, he served in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He never met Staff Sgt. Wyatt but says he wouldn't miss the opportunity to honor him.



"I plan on being down there with an American flag lining the street, showing what we appreciate," said Lambert.



Family members say Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt was one of two who turned back and ran toward the shooter after realizing they were missing two men. He and Marine Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan are credited with helping 18 people escape over the fence.



"They were heroes," said Lambert. "If there ever was a hero in Chattanooga them two was the one."



Lambert isn't the only one planning something special for Wyatt's long ride home. Several Hixson businesses are planning to show their respects with signs of love and American flags.



"Just to show again our respect and gratitude, saying thank you," said Chris McNelly.



A thank you officials welcome, saying the community is encouraged to line the streets.



"He gave his life for us so we can do this and we all should salute him as he goes by," said Lambert. "You know they say Chattanooga strong, let's get out and prove it."

The official procession route has not yet been announced. The Chattanooga National Cemetery and Chattanooga police are working closely with the family on this, we'll let you know as soon as its decided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Toys for Tots of Chattanooga and the Forgotten Child Fund.

Staff Sgt. Wyatt was proud of achieving rank of Eagle Scout, he was also heavily involved with the Toys for Tots Campaign.

Members of the U. S. Marine Corp that served with David will be active and honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America at www.scouting.org; Toys for Tots, at www.chattanoga-tn.toysfortots.org; or the Forgotten Child Fund atwww.forgottenchildfund.org.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.

PREVIOUS STORY: Channel 3 has confirmed the identify the third victim of Thursday’s shooting as 37 year-old U.S. Marines Corps Staff Sgt. David Wyatt of Hixson.

The Tennessean reports that Wyatt’s home stood decorated with American flags, was guarded overnight by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Lorri Wyatt’s Facebook page was flooded with expression of sympathy and condolence, offering prayers. One post said “No words…”

Facebook friends began using photos of Wyatt for their profile photo online.