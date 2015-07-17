SKIP WELLS: Georgia native among those killed

NBC News reports that one of the slain Marines was identified Friday as Thomas Sullivan, 40, originally from Springfield, Massachusetts.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith, 26 likely saved many lives before his was taken. Family members say the 2nd class logistics specialist saw the shooter and warned people around him before being shot.

RANDALL SMITH: Close friends rally around the family of U.S. Navy sailor

Funeral arrangements have been announced for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. David Allen Wyatt. Wyatt was one of the military members who lost their lives in the shooting at the U.S. Navy Operations Center in Chattanooga.

UPDATE: Lance Cpl. Squire Wells, who was known as Skip, was swapping text messages Thursday with his girlfriend of 2 ½ years, excited that she had booked a flight to visit him in Chattanooga after months apart.

"Can't wait anymore," Wells texted. "Yes you can honey," his girlfriend, Caroline Dove, replied.

His next two words would be the last she'd ever hear from him.

"ACTIVE SHOOTER," he wrote.

She thought he was kidding: "You are so weird," she replied.

Hours of silence. "I love you," she tried. Hours more passed, the news out of Chattanooga becoming clearer. "Hon, I need you to answer me please," she wrote.

It would not be until Friday that she learned his fate.

The two met at Georgia Southern University, but he soon followed in his family footsteps and enlisted. His grandfather had been in the Air Force, and his grandmother and mother served in the Navy, Dove said. Dove, too, plans to enlist in the Marines, a process she began in November. She said she is not dissuaded by what happened.

Through tears, Dove remembered her boyfriend's love of flag football and Nerf guns, his passion for U.S. history, his ability to handle her when she was grouchy and how good he was at listening. He dreamed of being a drill sergeant, and when they last saw each other around Valentine's Day, he gave her a gold-and-silver ring. When the time came to propose, she said, he knew to ask her parents first.

Wells' mother was watching television coverage of the shooting when Marines appeared at her door. She knew what the visit meant.

"Every service parent, especially moms, dreads opening the front door and seeing people in uniform," said Andy Kingery, a friend who is acting as a family spokesman.

A second, 21 year-old slain Marine has been identified after the attack at a U.S. Navy Operational Support Center on Amnicola Highway Thursday morning.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Squire "Skip" Wells attended Georgia Southern University and was studying history, according to his Facebook page. The Marietta, GA - native was among four Marines gunned down, WGCL in Atlanta confirmed.

The Department of Defense has not officially released the names of the slain Marines.

The lone gunman, 24-year-old Muhammed Youssuf Abdulazeez, also died on Thursday. The FBI said an autopsy will be conducted over the weekend. The bodies of Abdulazeez and the Marines are currently being transported for autopsy on Interstate 75.

Another slain Marine was ID’d earlier this morning as 40-year-old Thomas J. Sullivan from Springfield, Mass.

