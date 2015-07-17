Authorities searching gunman's computer

By The Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The latest on the Chattanooga shootings at two military facilities (all times local):

8:50am

A federal law enforcement official says authorities are continuing to search the computer belonging to the gunman who killed four Marines in Chattanooga, but as of Friday morning, haven't found an extensive online presence.

The official says they also haven't uncovered evidence suggesting Muhammad Youssuf Abdulazeez was directly inspired by the Islamic State militant group. But the official says the review is continuing.

The official, who asked not to be identified, did not mention any other terrorist-related groups. The official insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly since the investigation is still in progress.

Authorities say Abdulazeez opened fire Thursday at a military recruiting center and another military site before his own death.

8:10am

The 24-year-old man who authorities say attacked two military facilities Thursday in Chattanooga and killed four Marines is believed to have been arrested for drunken driving in April.

A booking report and mug shot from Hamilton County shows a Mohammad Youssduf Adulazeer was charged with first offense drunken driving on April 20 and arrested by the Chattanooga Housing Authority. His age and address match the suspect of the man authorities say attacked the military facilities, though the spelling of his name is slightly different from Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez. Federal authorities and public records have given several spellings of the name.

The online booking report doesn't give the status of the case, saying only that he was charged.

