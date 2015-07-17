THOMAS SULLIVAN: Marine, brother, son

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith, 26 likely saved many lives before his was taken. Family members say the 2nd class logistics specialist saw the shooter and warned people around him before being shot.

RANDALL SMITH: Close friends rally around the family of U.S. Navy sailor

Funeral arrangements have been announced for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. David Allen Wyatt. Wyatt was one of the military members who lost their lives in the shooting at the U.S. Navy Operations Center in Chattanooga.

A second slain Marine has been identified as Skip Wells, who attended Georgia Southern University and was studying history.

One of the slain Marines was identified Friday as U.S. Marines Corps Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, 40, originally from Springfield, Massachusetts.

Sullivan who grew up in Springfield, survived two tours of duty in Iraq, and earned a Purple Heart.

Sullivan died Thursday, along with three other Marines, as Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez attacked the U.S. Navy Operational Support Center in Chattanooga.

Abdulazeez was later killed in a gun battle with Chattanooga police after his rampage that claimed the lives of three other U.S. Marines.

Sullivan, according to MassLive.com, was one of three children born to Jerry and Betty Sullivan. He grew up in the East Forest Park section of Springfield, graduated Cathedral High School and went on to serve his country in Iraq.

His family is understandably shocked after Thursday’s events. They, like many in Chattanooga and around the country, are searching for answers.

Sullivan’s brother, Joe Sullivan, is asking residents of Springfield to lower their American flags to half staff in honor of Tommy Sullivan, who left behind no children.