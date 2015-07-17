THOMAS SULLIVAN: Marine, brother, son - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

THOMAS SULLIVAN: Marine, brother, son

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Thomas J. Sullivan, 40, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps killed Thursday. Facebook photo Thomas J. Sullivan, 40, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps killed Thursday. Facebook photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

One of the slain Marines was identified Friday as U.S. Marines Corps Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, 40, originally from Springfield, Massachusetts.

Sullivan who grew up in Springfield, survived two tours of duty in Iraq, and earned a Purple Heart.

Sullivan died Thursday, along with three other Marines, as Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez attacked the U.S. Navy Operational Support Center in Chattanooga. 

Abdulazeez was later killed in a gun battle with Chattanooga police after his rampage that claimed the lives of three other U.S. Marines.

Sullivan, according to MassLive.com, was one of three children born to Jerry and Betty Sullivan. He grew up in the East Forest Park section of Springfield, graduated Cathedral High School and went on to serve his country in Iraq.

His family is understandably shocked after Thursday’s events. They, like many in Chattanooga and around the country, are searching for answers.

Sullivan’s brother, Joe Sullivan, is asking residents of Springfield to lower their American flags to half staff in honor of Tommy Sullivan, who left behind no children.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.