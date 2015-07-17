Heat and humidity continue through the weekend

Good Friday. The heat and humidity continue to increase as we head into the weekend.

Today we will climb to 94 degrees. The heat index will be dangerous between the hours of 3pm to 6pm. During that time heat index values could exceed 100 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day.

Saturday and Sunday see the heat and humidity ramping up even more. Saturday the high will reach 96. Sunday should get to about 97. Both days we will have a heat index between 100 and 105 during the afternoon. We will also have an isolated late shower or storm possible both afternoons.

I don't expect much change next week. It looks like highs will stay in the mid 90s each day.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Sunny, 74

Noon... Sunny, 88

5pm... Mostly Sunny, 94