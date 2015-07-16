UPDATE: Drowning victims recovered at Ketner's Mill

The bodies of three drowning victims at Ketner's Mill on the Sequatchie River, Thursday evening have been recovered.

Dispatch tells Channel 3 the call came in just before 7:30-p-m Thursday evening of a drowning at the same location as a water rescue on Wednesday.

The first victim, Charles Hurt was in the water when he began having difficulty and was swept over the low head dam. His brother LeBron Hurt jumped in to save him, but wound up struggling in the turbulent water. Both men were in their 20's.

A third man, Jeremy Richardson, 36, jumped into the water to help and went under.

LeBron Hurt's body was recovered Thursday evening. Marion County Rescue and other emergency crews were back on the scene around 7:40 a.m. Friday. Charles Hurt's body was recovered around 2:45 that afternoon. Jeremy Richardson's body was located about a half mile down stream Saturday morning.

In spite of being private property, Ketner's Mill is a popular place for swimming.

Several emergency crews from around the area aided in this operation.