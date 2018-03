The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA sent out the following statement regarding Thursday's shooting in Chattanooga:

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA urges calm after deadly shootings in Chattanooga, Tennessee on military facilities. Reports allege Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez opened fire at two military facilities, killing four U.S. Marines and wounding several others.

“This is tragic and incomprehensible,” said Dr. Nasim Rehmatullah, National Vice President of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, “While we do not yet know what motivated this man, we urge calm, defer to authorities to justly resolve this, and pray for the departed U.S. Marines.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA is proud of the many Muslim Americans who serve this country in the armed forces and dedicate their lives to protecting America. We pray for the speedy recovery of those wounded, and offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.